Moscow Has No Doubt Kiev Behind Terrorist Attack on Crimean Bridge - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Moscow does not have any doubts that the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge was conducted by Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on Kiev's statements that Russia was allegedly behind the incident.

On Monday, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that Kiev carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, using two underwater drones. The road part of the bridge was damaged, two adults were killed, and one child was injured.

"It was clear to Moscow from the very beginning, and there is no doubt that this is a terrorist act, which is organized by the Kiev regime," Peskov told reporters.