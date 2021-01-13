Moscow Has No Doubt Nord Stream 2 Project Will Be Implemented Successfully - Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Moscow has no doubt that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project will be successfully implemented despite Washington's pressure on European partners of Russia's Gazprom; at the same time, the construction completion date depends on many factors, Russian Foreign Ministry's Third European Department Director Oleg Tyapkin told Sputnik in an interview.

"The exact timing for completion of the construction depends on many factors, including the weather, as I see it ... We still have no doubt that the Nord Stream 2 will be implemented successfully despite the growing pressure of the US authorities on Gazprom's Western European business partners. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said just recently that the German government's support for Nord Stream 2 remains unchanged. We take this as a premise," Tyapkin said.

Russian companies are fully committed to their commercial agreements with the European partners, the diplomat assured.

As the United States, seeking to promote its liquefied natural gas to the European market, actively opposes the Nord Stream 2 project � which aims at laying a 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry up to 1.94 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany � it imposed sanctions in late 2019 demanding that companies immediately stop pipe-laying. The construction was suspended, as Swiss pipelay company Allseas was forced to withdraw from the project. However, the construction was resumed in December 2020. Still, on January 1, the US senate voted to override outgoing President Donald Trump's veto on the 2021 fiscal year National Defense Authorization Act, which provisions for expanding sanctions against the Nord Stream 2. Norway's risk management company DNV GL announced just two days later it would not be able to certify the project.