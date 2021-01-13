UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Has No Doubt Nord Stream 2 Project Will Be Implemented Successfully - Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 12:37 PM

Moscow Has No Doubt Nord Stream 2 Project Will Be Implemented Successfully - Diplomat

Moscow has no doubt that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project will be successfully implemented despite Washington's pressure on European partners of Russia's Gazprom; at the same time, the construction completion date depends on many factors, Russian Foreign Ministry's Third European Department Director Oleg Tyapkin told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Moscow has no doubt that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project will be successfully implemented despite Washington's pressure on European partners of Russia's Gazprom; at the same time, the construction completion date depends on many factors, Russian Foreign Ministry's Third European Department Director Oleg Tyapkin told Sputnik in an interview.

"The exact timing for completion of the construction depends on many factors, including the weather, as I see it ... We still have no doubt that the Nord Stream 2 will be implemented successfully despite the growing pressure of the US authorities on Gazprom's Western European business partners. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said just recently that the German government's support for Nord Stream 2 remains unchanged. We take this as a premise," Tyapkin said.

Russian companies are fully committed to their commercial agreements with the European partners, the diplomat assured.

As the United States, seeking to promote its liquefied natural gas to the European market, actively opposes the Nord Stream 2 project � which aims at laying a 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry up to 1.94 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany � it imposed sanctions in late 2019 demanding that companies immediately stop pipe-laying. The construction was suspended, as Swiss pipelay company Allseas was forced to withdraw from the project. However, the construction was resumed in December 2020. Still, on January 1, the US senate voted to override outgoing President Donald Trump's veto on the 2021 fiscal year National Defense Authorization Act, which provisions for expanding sanctions against the Nord Stream 2. Norway's risk management company DNV GL announced just two days later it would not be able to certify the project.

Related Topics

Senate Weather Business Moscow Russia Washington German Norway Company Trump Germany Nord Same United States Angela Merkel January December Gas 2019 2020 Market From Government

Recent Stories

Osama Satti murder case: ATC allows five-day physi ..

5 minutes ago

24 deaths,509 coronavirus cases reported in Punjab ..

4 minutes ago

PNSC evolves into maritime freight service provide ..

4 minutes ago

First Power Unit of Belarusian NPP Has Capacity Ra ..

4 minutes ago

Germany reports 19,600 new coronavirus cases

26 minutes ago

Konev Monument Removal Is No Reason to Revise Mosc ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.