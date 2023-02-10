MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Moscow has no faith in the statements of the Ukrainian authorities about guarantees not to use Western military equipment to strike deep into the Russian territory, Aleksey Polishchuk, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's second department for the Commonwealth of Independent States, has told Sputnik.

"Recently, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that Kiev was ready to provide Western countries with guarantees that their weapons would not be used to strike deep into the territory of Russia. Such statements cannot be trusted since the Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly demonstrated their deceit and lack of agreement," Polishchuk said.