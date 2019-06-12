Moscow Has No Hidden Agenda on Situation Around JCPOA - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

The Russian foreign policy has no hidden agenda on the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The Russian foreign policy has no hidden agenda on the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"We have no double, or hidden agenda, we are clearly presenting our position and explaining it during the contacts with all sides: either Americans or Iranians," Ryabkov told reporters after his meeting with Andrea Thompson, the US under secretary of state, in Prague.

US President Donald Trump announced last May that the United States would withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, and reimpose its sanctions on Tehran that had been lifted under the agreement.

The first package of restrictions came into force in August, while the second one followed in November.

In the wake of this decision, the other parties to the JCPOA China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom and the European Union expressed their commitment to the accord and began working to create tools to bypass the sanctions.