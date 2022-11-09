Moscow Has No Illusions About Changes in US Elites' Attitude Toward Russia - Zakharova

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Moscow has no expectations or illusions about a glimmer of common sense with regard to Russia among the Washington elites, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We did not and do not have expectations and illusions about castling on the Capitol between Republicans and Democrats. In the context of a strong Russophobic consensus, unfortunately, we should not to count on some glimpses of common sense among the American elites, regardless of party affiliation, when it comes to relations with Russia," the spokeswoman said during her weekly briefing.

Russia is open to dialogue with the United States, but Washington must realize the futility of putting pressure on Moscow and the danger of further drawing the US into the conflict in Ukraine, Zakharova said.

"We will give a worthy rebuff to the confrontation that is being stubbornly imposed on us. However, we have never announced that we are slamming the door no. We are open for dialogue, diplomacy does not end. We are ready for normal work when and if Washington realizes futility of pressure on Moscow and further involvement in the conflict in Ukraine as its side, which is fraught for the United States with the same humiliating defeat as happened in Vietnam and Afghanistan," she said.