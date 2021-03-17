(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NATO's development of military capability is targeted against Russia, and the alliance does not even try to hide it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Wednesday, stressing that Moscow has no illusions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) NATO's development of military capability is targeted against Russia, and the alliance does not even try to hide it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Wednesday, stressing that Moscow has no illusions.

"Of course, we fully understand the aims of NATO's military posture, NATO does not conceal this.

The truth is, after NATO failed to adjust itself to the new security situation, it started looking for a serious external enemy again and it came up with an idea that Russia could be this enemy. By the way, this is manifested not only in the rhetoric but in NATO documents as well," Grushko said.

"We have no illusions regarding the focus of NATO's military posture for the foreseeable future," Grushko added.