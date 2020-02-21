Moscow Has No Information on Ukrainian, Georgian Leaders' Participation in May 9 Events

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Russia has not yet received any information regarding possible participation of the Ukrainian and Georgian presidents, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Salome Zourabichvili, in the celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Thursday.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry does not know about this," Rudenko told reporters, when asked whether Russia had received answers from the Ukrainian and Georgian presidential offices regarding the leaders' participation in the Victory Day events.

To commemorate the victory of the Soviet Union and its allies over the Nazi Germany in 1945, Russia holds annual Victory Day military parades on May 9. Thousands of people come to the Red Square in central Moscow to see the march of the country's varied military units and a spectacular air show. The event is attended by leaders of other states and international organizations at the invitation of the Russian government.