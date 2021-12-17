UrduPoint.com

Moscow Has No Intention To Sell Weapons To Taliban - Senior Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Moscow does not intend to sell weapons to the new Afghan government led by the Taliban (an organization under UN sanctions over terrorist activities), Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik, adding all talks about such a possibility are nonsense.

"It is an absolute nonsense, I would not even think of such a nonsense," Kabulov said when asked to comment on Western media reports that Moscow allegedly can supply the Taliban with weapons.

The Taliban do not need any weapons, they have enough, the diplomat said, adding that the US left so many weapons that "it would be enough for two countries."

"On the contrary, we must think about the fact that the Taliban, out of lack of money, did not start selling these weapons to everybody, especially portable anti-aircraft systems, which the Americans must have abandoned when they ran away. This ... will fall into the hands of terrorist groups of all kinds from Europe to Africa. Then there will be big trouble," he added.

