Moscow Has No Intention to Supply Weapons to New Afghan Authorities - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Moscow has no intention to supply weapons to the new Afghan authorities, Russian Ambassador in Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"No, this is not being discussed," Zhirnov said.

Earlier this week, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said that Moscow is considering humanitarian deliveries to Kabul.