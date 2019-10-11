The Russian side does not have official information about Kiev's intention to deploy peacekeepers on the Russian-Ukrainian border, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The Russian side does not have official information about Kiev 's intention to deploy peacekeepers on the Russian-Ukrainian border , Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"We do not have any official information about such initiatives," Peskov told reporters in response to a request to comment on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement about the desire to deploy peacekeepers on the Russian-Ukrainian border and the question about Moscow's readiness for such a move.