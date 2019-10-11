UrduPoint.com
Moscow Has No Official Info On Kiev's Plans To Deploy Peacekeepers On Border - Peskov

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 07:07 PM

The Russian side does not have official information about Kiev's intention to deploy peacekeepers on the Russian-Ukrainian border, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The Russian side does not have official information about Kiev's intention to deploy peacekeepers on the Russian-Ukrainian border, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"We do not have any official information about such initiatives," Peskov told reporters in response to a request to comment on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement about the desire to deploy peacekeepers on the Russian-Ukrainian border and the question about Moscow's readiness for such a move.

