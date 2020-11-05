Moscow Has No Plans to Introduce Lockdown Due to COVID-19 Yet - Mayor

Moscow is not planning to introduce a lockdown due to the spread COVID-19 yet, the Russian capital's mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Moscow is not planning to introduce a lockdown due to the spread COVID-19 yet, the Russian capital's mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Thursday.

According to the mayor, Moscow's health care system is handling the existing challenges at this point. However, Sobyanin drew attention to the fact that this week there has been an increase in the number of detected carriers of coronavirus, as well as in hospitalization numbers. The city mayor stressed that it was not the time to relax yet, since the virus is very much around.

"We see much tougher measures abroad, up to full lockdown, we do not intend to do this yet. We believe that the health care system at this stage is coping fully with the current challenges and problems," Sobyanin said in an interview with Russia's Rossiya 1 channel.

According to the Russian capital's coronavirus response center, some 5,255 new cases of COVID-19 were registered over the past 24 hours.

To date Russia has confirmed over 1,712,800 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 29,509.