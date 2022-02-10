UrduPoint.com

Moscow Has No Plans To Mediate India-China Talks On Ladakh - Russian Ambassador To Delhi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Moscow has no plans to mediate between India and China over the longstanding border conflict in the Ladakh region, new Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said in an interview with Sputnik, adding that Russia is counting on resolving the situation through diplomacy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Moscow has no plans to mediate between India and China over the longstanding border conflict in the Ladakh region, new Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said in an interview with Sputnik, adding that Russia is counting on resolving the situation through diplomacy.

"No. We have no such plans (to be an intermediary).

But if such a wish is expressed on both sides, then, of course, we will consider it most carefully. We have no mediation plans for a simple reason: both sides view the territorial dispute between them as a purely bilateral matter," Alipov said.

Moscow respects this position and is not going to interfere, the diplomat said, expressing hope that the territorial problem will be resolved as soon as possible by purely diplomatic means.

