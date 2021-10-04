UrduPoint.com

Moscow Has No Plans Yet To Raise Taliban Sanctions Lift In UNSC - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Moscow currently does not intend to raise the possible lifting of sanctions on the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) in the UN Security Council (UNSC), Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We believe that it is too early to raise the issue of Russia's initiating a UNSC meeting to remove the Taliban movement from international sanctions lists. We see that at this stage the global community shows quite a restrained reaction to the Taliban's first steps in power, the interim government formation in particular. We see similar approaches to the official recognition of the new Kabul authorities," Kabulov said.

