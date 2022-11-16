Moscow Has Nothing to Do With Incident in Poland - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Russia has nothing to do with the missile incident in Poland, it is necessary to call things by their proper names, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"As for the incident in Poland, Russia has nothing to do with it, we need to call things by their proper Names in this case," Peskov said, adding that Moscow does not see Russia's indirect responsibility for what happened.

On Tuesday, Polish media reported that two missiles fell on Polish territory on the border with Ukraine, killing two people. The Polish foreign ministry said that the missiles were Russian-made. Polish President Andrzej Duda noted that Warsaw did not have accurate information as to which country owned the missiles.

The Russian defense ministry said no strikes had been carried out on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border and the debris on photos released on the internet looked nothing like Russian weapons.