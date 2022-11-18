Moscow Has Nothing To Talk About Ukraine With Washington - Russian Diplomat
Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2022 | 12:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Russia has nothing to talks about Ukraine with the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.
"There is simply nothing to talk about Ukraine with them (the Americans)," Ryabkov told reporters.
A dialogue on Ukraine between Moscow and Washington is simply impossible now, given the sides' opposite positions, the diplomat added.