UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Has Own Information On Mercenaries From Syria In Karabakh - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:24 PM

Moscow Has Own Information on Mercenaries From Syria in Karabakh - Foreign ministry

Moscow has own information on Syrian mercenaries in Nagorno-Karabakh above media reports, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Moscow has own information on Syrian mercenaries in Nagorno-Karabakh above media reports, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"This is the information that we have.

Therefore, in this case, you are right, it is and was presented in the media in the form of materials from social networks and relevant publications, but making a similar comment, which was published yesterday on the foreign ministry website, we certainly had our own developments, facts and information," Zakharova said at a briefing, answering a question about sources of information for the commentary.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Media From

Recent Stories

UAE ministers, senior officials offer condolences ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review regional d ..

26 minutes ago

AED3.89 bn of weekly real estate transactions in D ..

1 hour ago

ERC intensifies humanitarian, development efforts ..

2 hours ago

ADDED signs cooperation agreement with ADQ to supp ..

2 hours ago

Moscow Mayor: Number of COVID-19 Cases Growing, Bu ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.