Moscow Has Own Information on Mercenaries From Syria in Karabakh - Foreign ministry

Moscow has own information on Syrian mercenaries in Nagorno-Karabakh above media reports, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Moscow has own information on Syrian mercenaries in Nagorno-Karabakh above media reports, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"This is the information that we have.

Therefore, in this case, you are right, it is and was presented in the media in the form of materials from social networks and relevant publications, but making a similar comment, which was published yesterday on the foreign ministry website, we certainly had our own developments, facts and information," Zakharova said at a briefing, answering a question about sources of information for the commentary.