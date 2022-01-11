Moscow Has Realistic Expectations From Upcoming NATO-Russia Council Meeting - Grushko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Russia's delegation is going to the meeting of the NATO-Russia Council with absolutely realistic expectations and hopes for a deep conversation on key issues of European security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Tuesday.

"We are going there with absolutely realistic expectations and the hope that this will be a serious, deep conversation on key fundamental problems of European security, which for many years have been ... considered insignificant, as a manifestation of mistrust on the part of Russia of the 'peaceful' nature of NATO and its activities," Grushko told reporters.