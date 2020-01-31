UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Has Warmest January On Record

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 11:22 PM

Moscow has warmest January on record

This January was the warmest ever recorded in the Russian capital, the country's weather service said on Friday, as climate change pushes global temperatures to record highs

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :This January was the warmest ever recorded in the Russian capital, the country's weather service said on Friday, as climate change pushes global temperatures to record highs.

"The average temperature observed in Moscow in January was around zero degrees Celsius," Lyudmila Parshina, a meteorologist at Russia's weather service, Rosgidromet, told AFP.

She said Moscow's average temperature for January was 9.3 degrees Celsius (48.7 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than average, beating the previous record by 1.

5 degrees.

Parshina however declined to say whether the latest temperature record was linked to climate change.

Weather records have been kept since 1879 in Moscow and since 1891 in Russia as a whole.

In January, the average snow depth recorded in Moscow was seven centimetres compared to 32 centimetres on average, Rosgidromet said.

Known for its cold winters, Moscow has also seen its warmest December in a century.

2019 was also the hottest ever registered in Russia.

Related Topics

Weather Century Snow Moscow Russia Winters January December

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

1 hour ago

Merkel Plans to Visit China Alongside EU Officials ..

2 minutes ago

Growing Flu Epidemic Kills 12 People in Czech Repu ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.