Moscow, Havana Express Readiness to Further Develop Partnership - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, have exchanged congratulatory messages on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of restoring Russian-Cuban diplomatic relations and announced their readiness to further develop a partnership, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Sergey Lavrov expressed confidence that the Russian-Cuban strategic partnership will continue to develop intensively for the benefit of the peoples of our countries, confirmed the complete synchronization of approaches on issues of the international and regional agenda, including the need to lift all unilateral sanctions that are contrary to international law in face of the global threat," the ministry said in a statement.

The Cuban foreign minister, in his turn, noted that his country was willing to further deepen productive cooperation with Russia, which is based on "the traditions of friendship, solidarity and mutual respect."

The minister also thanked Russia for its continued and constant support regarding the immediate lifting of the US blockade of Cuba.