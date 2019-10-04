UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow, Havana To Work Together To Ensure Cuba's Food Supply Security - Borisov

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

Moscow, Havana to Work Together to Ensure Cuba's Food Supply Security - Borisov

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Moscow and Havana intend to work together to ensure Cuba's food security, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said Thursday.

"We are going to work on the issues of food security in Cuba, this is related to the supply of grain, to the delivery of livestock," Borisov, who is accompanying Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on his visit to Cuba, told reporters.

Borisov noted that the nature of Russian-Cuban relations has become "more thoughtful, systematic, and all joint projects are long-term."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Visit Havana Cuba All

Recent Stories

Al Ain Club grants Hazza Al Mansoori, Sultan Al Ne ..

46 minutes ago

UAE participates in San Marino Captains Regent ina ..

1 hour ago

Emir of Kuwait receives telephone call from UN chi ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs holds farewell event f ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler receives Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.