HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Moscow and Havana intend to work together to ensure Cuba's food security, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said Thursday.

"We are going to work on the issues of food security in Cuba, this is related to the supply of grain, to the delivery of livestock," Borisov, who is accompanying Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on his visit to Cuba, told reporters.

Borisov noted that the nature of Russian-Cuban relations has become "more thoughtful, systematic, and all joint projects are long-term."