Moscow Health Agency Refutes Claims of COVID-19 Death, Says Patient Had Oncology Disease

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The Moscow Department of Health refuted on Tuesday claims that a female patient of the infectious diseases hospital in Kommunarka died due to the coronavirus, stressing that she was COVID-19-negative but was diagnosed with an oncology disease in terminal stage.

This came as a comment on claims, posted on a Telegram channel, that a 69-year-old Moscow resident had died in the hospital after being brought there on March 19 over suspected COVID-19.

"The Moscow Department of Health issues a rebuttal of media reports about the patient's death.

The senior woman had an oncology disease in palliative stage. Her internal organs and tissues were affected by metastasis. The severity of the patient's condition was motivated by the terminal stage of her oncology disease," the Moscow Department of Health said in a statement, adding that the woman was hospitalized due to contacting her daughter, who recently returned from a country with unfavorable epidemiological situation.

"The deceased woman tested negative for the novel coronavirus infection intra vitam," the Moscow Department of Health added.