Moscow Healthcare Department Denies Reports Of HIV, Hepatitis C Medicines Shortage

Published January 13, 2023 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) The Moscow healthcare department on Friday denied media reports of an alleged shortage of medicines for patients with Hepatitis C and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), saying that the Russian capital's pharmacies had a five-month stock of all these medical products.

Earlier in January, a number of media and Telegram channels reported that Moscow allegedly faced a shortage of drugs for patients with Hepatitis C and HIV.

"In response to reports that patients with hepatitis C and HIV in Moscow are allegedly facing a shortage of medicines, the press service of the Moscow healthcare department issues an official denial. The information does not correspond to reality. Over five months each of of all these drugs for patients with hepatitis C and HIV, as well as medical devices and specialized medical nutrition products are in stock.

The drugs are available in pharmacies and medical organizations subordinate to the healthcare department," the statement read.

The health department added that the medical procurement had taken place in October last year and that the purchase had been centrally controlled by the Russian Health Ministry.

In 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that the number of people living with HIV had reached 38.4 million worldwide, with 1.5 million infected in 2021 alone, and that 650,000 individuals died of HIV-related causes that same year.

WHO also said that 58 million people globally are infected with chronic hepatitis C virus as of June 2022, with about 1.5 million new infections occurring per year.

