MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Moscow has heard about the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to accept Ukraine into NATO, as well as different reactions to it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

On Friday, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was applying to join NATO in an expedited manner after the DPR, the LPR, the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions decided to join Russia. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, commenting on the statement, recognized the bloc's unchanged position on the right of each country to determine its own path and on the "open door" policy, but stressed that NATO would concentrate its efforts on assisting Kiev in self-defense.

"We really heard about the statements of president Zelenskyy, we also saw different reactions from NATO ” there are countries that support this option of accelerated entry, there are countries that do not support it. In any case, everyone refers to the consensus rule, so we are following this decision very carefully and remember that it was Ukraine's orientation to NATO and the confirmation of Ukraine's future membership in NATO that became one of the reasons for the special military operation," Peskov told reporters.