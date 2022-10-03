UrduPoint.com

Moscow Heard Of Zelensyy's Request To Accept Ukraine Into NATO, Saw Different Reactions

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Moscow Heard Of Zelensyy's Request to Accept Ukraine Into NATO, Saw Different Reactions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Moscow has heard about the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to accept Ukraine into NATO, as well as different reactions to it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

On Friday, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was applying to join NATO in an expedited manner after the DPR, the LPR, the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions decided to join Russia. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, commenting on the statement, recognized the bloc's unchanged position on the right of each country to determine its own path and on the "open door" policy, but stressed that NATO would concentrate its efforts on assisting Kiev in self-defense.

"We really heard about the statements of president Zelenskyy, we also saw different reactions from NATO ” there are countries that support this option of accelerated entry, there are countries that do not support it. In any case, everyone refers to the consensus rule, so we are following this decision very carefully and remember that it was Ukraine's orientation to NATO and the confirmation of Ukraine's future membership in NATO that became one of the reasons for the special military operation," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Kherson Kiev From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

8 minutes ago
 Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operation ..

Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operations in Balochistan flood-hit are ..

44 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhary reacts to coalition govt leaders' ..

Fawad Chaudhary reacts to coalition govt leaders' claims about cipher

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz wins legal battle for passport custod ..

Maryam Nawaz wins legal battle for passport custody

3 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for long-term US commitment to cope ..

Pakistan calls for long-term US commitment to cope with climate challenges

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.