Moscow Heard US Signals On Biden-Putin Summit, Studying Them Carefully - Ryabkov

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 10:31 PM

Moscow heard signals from the United States about the summit of between the two countries' presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, and is carefully studying them, such a meeting needs to be prepared, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Moscow heard signals from the United States about the summit of between the two countries' presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, and is carefully studying them, such a meeting needs to be prepared, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"We have heard what the US side is saying on this topic, we treat with full attention the signals received at the highest level from Washington about the interest in holding a meeting between the Russian president and the US president this summer," Ryabkov told reporters.

"We are now in the process of studying this proposal from the point of view of how it fits into the behavioral pattern of Washington to be honest, there are serious problems with the second aspect. But we never refuse dialogue, the question is how to properly prepare such a contact, because it is clear that a summit meeting is the most responsible political and diplomatic event in relations between the two countries, especially such as the United States and Russia," Ryabkov said.

