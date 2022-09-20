UrduPoint.com

Moscow-held Ukraine Regions To Vote On Annexation By Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2022 | 08:27 PM

Moscow-held Ukraine regions to vote on annexation by Russia

Moscow-held regions of Ukraine will vote in the coming days on annexation by Russia, separatist officials said Tuesday, as Kyiv's troops wrest back territory captured by Moscow's forces

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Moscow-held regions of Ukraine will vote in the coming days on annexation by Russia, separatist officials said Tuesday, as Kyiv's troops wrest back territory captured by Moscow's forces.

Separatist authorities in the eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions, as well as in the southern Kherson region, said they would hold the vote over five days beginning Friday this week and ending on Tuesday.

These territories are on the frontlines of a sweeping Ukrainian counter-offensive that has seen Kyiv's forces retake hundreds of towns and villages that had been controlled by Russia for months.

Their integration into Russia would represent a major escalation of the conflict as Moscow could try to say it was defending its own territory from Ukrainian forces.

Kyiv said the "sham" votes were meaningless and vowed to "eliminate" threats posed by Russia, saying its forces would keep retaking territory regardless of what Moscow or its proxies announced.

Denis Miroshnichenko, a separatist leader in the Lugansk region, said pro-Moscow lawmakers had voted to hold the vote from September 23 to 27.

Shortly afterwards, a news portal associated with separatist authorities in Donetsk said the region would hold a ballot over the same dates.

Large parts of the industrial Donbas area -- made up of Donetsk and Lugansk -- have been controlled by Moscow-backed separatists since 2014, after nationwide demonstrations ousted a Kremlin-friendly Ukrainian president.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Vote Same Kherson Donetsk Turkish Lira September From

Recent Stories

DPRK, Iran's Supply of Military Equipment to Russi ..

DPRK, Iran's Supply of Military Equipment to Russia 'Violation of Sanctions' - U ..

48 seconds ago
 Bilawal, Norwegian FM for early conclusion of FTA ..

Bilawal, Norwegian FM for early conclusion of FTA between Pakistan, EFTA

49 seconds ago
 Punjab University hands over flood relief items to ..

Punjab University hands over flood relief items to Akhuwat Foundation

50 seconds ago
 FIA given time to review case against TV anchor

FIA given time to review case against TV anchor

53 seconds ago
 Black Sea Grain Deal Should Be Extended - Honduran ..

Black Sea Grain Deal Should Be Extended - Honduran Foreign Minister

4 minutes ago
 US, Non-G7 Countries See 'Common Cause' in Buying ..

US, Non-G7 Countries See 'Common Cause' in Buying Russian Oil at Lower Rates - T ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.