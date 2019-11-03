UrduPoint.com
Moscow Held Up Medical Evacuation Of Sick US Military Attache - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) Russian officials delayed in August a departure of a plane with a sick US military attache for several hours, US media reported on Saturday.

The departure of the plane, which was going to transport the attache to a hospital in Germany, was postponed without any apparent reason despite protests from US Embassy officials, The New York Times newspaper reported.

Representatives of the US Department of State and the Department of Defense confirmed to The New York Times that the incident took place but provided no further details.

The newspaper described the incident as the "latest episode of a long-running campaign of harassment against American diplomats in Russia."

