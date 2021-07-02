Moscow Holding CSTO Consultations to Protect Neighbors From Terror Threat From Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Russia is holding consultations within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to protect its partners in Central Asia from the terror threat coming from Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov assured on Friday.

"We are already holding consultations both bilaterally and within the CSTO to reliably protect our neighbors in Central Asia from this direct and very serious threat. Of course, we also try to persuade political forces to stop dragging out the process of negotiations and to reach agreement on forming a transitional government. We are doing that as part of the so-called extended Troika - the Russian Federation, the United States, China, and Pakistan," Lavrov said at a press conference after negotiations with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani.