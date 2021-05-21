Moscow Holds Consultations on UNSC Five Permanent Member States' Summit - Lavrov

Russia is engaged in consultations on holding a summit on the five permanent members states of the UN Security Council (Russia, the United States, China, France and the United Kingdom), Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Russia is engaged in consultations on holding a summit on the five permanent members states of the UN Security Council (Russia, the United States, China, France and the United Kingdom), Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"As these five countries have a special responsibility, [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin proposed before the pandemic ... to convene a summit of the leaders of the five permanent UNSC member states. We are currently holding relevant consultations ... As soon as epidemiological conditions allow, I think we will try to organize it," Lavrov said at the New Knowledge educational marathon.