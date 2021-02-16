Moscow Homeless Shelter Conducts Vaccinations Against COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) The Moscow-based Elizaveta Glinka Center for Social Adaptation for persons without a specific place of residence and occupation conducts a vaccination campaign against the flu and coronavirus disease among the city's homeless population, Director Olga Pavlicheva said on Tuesday.

"Regarding vaccination: anyone willing can vaccinate against COVID at our [facility]. We are attached to a local hospital, and we vaccinate people. And not only against COVID, we vaccinate against the flu, we had a mass vaccination during [last] autumn, virtually 95 percent of people who are semi-hospitalized at our [facility] have been vaccinated," Pavlicheva said at a meeting of the working group on the rights of homeless people of the All-Russia People's Front movement.

According to the director, the center, named after late Russian humanitarian activist Elizaveta Glinka, is licensed to provide pre-doctor care and therapy. The center puts bandages, provides inoculations, medicine to homeless people, who can also get hospitalized if necessary.