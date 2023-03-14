UrduPoint.com

Moscow Hopes 2nd Part Of Grain Deal Concerning Russia Will Be Implemented - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Moscow Hopes 2nd Part of Grain Deal Concerning Russia Will Be Implemented - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Moscow hopes that the second part of the grain deal that concerns Russia will be implemented after such a long time, Kremlin spokesman Dmirty Peskov said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Russian Deputy Minister Sergey Vershinin said that Moscow does not object to another extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative after the expiration of the second term on March 18, but only for 60 days.

"This is, of course, a kind of goodwill gesture on the part of Russia in the hope that, after such a long time, the conditions and obligations that were assumed by the well-known parties will be fulfilled," Peskov told reporters.

Russia also appreciates the efforts of the UN and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres personally on the grain deal, but the UN chief failed to encourage the West to unblock part of the sanctions against Moscow, the official added.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia March

Recent Stories

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt ..

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt Government Excellence Award

3 hours ago
 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

4 hours ago
 World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in ..

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Clas ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

4 hours ago
 UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of eco ..

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic cooperation

5 hours ago
 Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.