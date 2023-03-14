Moscow Hopes 2nd Part of Grain Deal Concerning Russia Will Be Implemented - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Moscow hopes that the second part of the grain deal that concerns Russia will be implemented after such a long time, Kremlin spokesman Dmirty Peskov said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Russian Deputy Minister Sergey Vershinin said that Moscow does not object to another extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative after the expiration of the second term on March 18, but only for 60 days.

"This is, of course, a kind of goodwill gesture on the part of Russia in the hope that, after such a long time, the conditions and obligations that were assumed by the well-known parties will be fulfilled," Peskov told reporters.

Russia also appreciates the efforts of the UN and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres personally on the grain deal, but the UN chief failed to encourage the West to unblock part of the sanctions against Moscow, the official added.