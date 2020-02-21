UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Hopes Afghan Political Crisis To Have No Impact On US-Taliban Deal Signing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 07:15 PM

Moscow Hopes Afghan Political Crisis to Have No Impact on US-Taliban Deal Signing

Russia hopes that the crisis in Afghanistan, which emerged over results of the presidential election, will not jeopardize the signing of a peace deal between the United States and the Taliban movement, Zamir Kabulov, the head of Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department, told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Russia hopes that the crisis in Afghanistan, which emerged over results of the presidential election, will not jeopardize the signing of a peace deal between the United States and the Taliban movement, Zamir Kabulov, the head of Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department, told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the United States announced that it was planing to finalize a peace deal with the Taliban on February 29 as a step toward intra-Afghan talks.

"This will have negative effect but I hope that it will not interfere with the [peace deal] signing," Kabulov said.

Afghanistan held a presidential election on September 28. The vote was conducted under a tightened security regime as the Taliban had threatened to upset the electoral process. Earlier in the week, President Ashraf Ghani was declared the winner.

Related Topics

Election Taliban Afghanistan Russia Vote Threatened United States February September Ashraf Ghani Asia

Recent Stories

PITB-IT&HED-YASAT join hands to open 40 New e-Rozg ..

26 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif is not well, suffering from heart and ..

39 minutes ago

Karachi Kings set target of 202 for Peshawar Zalmi

47 minutes ago

Moscow Court Sentences Ex-Ukrainian Defense Minist ..

2 minutes ago

Funds Investing in Russia Saw Net Inflow of $190Ml ..

2 minutes ago

Ex-Attorney General for Pakistan seeks uncondition ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.