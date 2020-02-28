UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Hopes Ankara To Ensure Security Of Russians In Turkey - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 07:26 PM

Moscow Hopes Ankara to Ensure Security of Russians in Turkey - Kremlin

Moscow hopes that the Turkish authorities will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of Russian institutions and citizens in Turkey amid an escalation between Turkish and Syrian troops in Syria, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Moscow hopes that the Turkish authorities will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of Russian institutions and citizens in Turkey amid an escalation between Turkish and Syrian troops in Syria, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin held an operational meeting with permanent members of the Security Council to discuss the situation in Syria's Idlib, the last remaining stronghold of militants in Syria, where the tensions escalated. Meanwhile, the Turkish authorities have tightened security measures to protect the Russian embassy in Ankara. Earlier in February, Russian diplomatic personnel in Turkey received threats on social media amid the escalation between Turkey and Russia-backed Syrian government forces.

"The meeting's participants expressed hope that the Turkish authorities would take all necessary measures to ensure the security of Russian foreign institutions and citizens in Turkey," Peskov said.

Earlier in February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Turkey had not fulfilled several key commitments outlined in a bilateral accord on Idlib, including Ankara's failure to distinguish between the armed opposition, which is ready for dialogue with the government within the framework of the political process, and terrorists.

Related Topics

Militants Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Social Media Vladimir Putin Idlib Ankara February All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Setback for Qalandars as Haris Rauf feels pain in ..

55 minutes ago

DoH-AD to quarantine contacts of two Italian cycli ..

1 hour ago

At least 11 people injured in student clash at PU

1 hour ago

PPP chairman to address Met the Press on Monday

5 minutes ago

India is blazing in fire ignited by Narendra Modi: ..

5 minutes ago

Two killed, three injured in roof collapse inciden ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.