Moscow Hopes Baku's Refusal To Discuss Karabakh Status Will Not Bring Escalation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 01:13 PM

Moscow hopes that Baku's refusal to discuss the special status for Nagorno-Karabakh will not trigger new tensions in the region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Moscow hopes that Baku's refusal to discuss the special status for Nagorno-Karabakh will not trigger new tensions in the region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday.

"We expect that this will not trigger a new wave [of escalation]," Rudenko told reporters.

There is no deadline for determining the status of Nagorno-Karabakh, since this is "a very sensitive issue," the deputy foreign minister added.

More Stories From World

