Moscow Hopes Belarus Will Take Part in Russia-Africa Summit in July - Lavrov

Moscow hopes that Belarus will participate in the second Russia-Africa summit this summer, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Moscow hopes that Belarus will participate in the second Russia-Africa summit this summer, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

"We also separately discussed the program of the second Russia-Africa summit scheduled for this summer in Sochi, where, we expect, our Belarusian friends will take part in a number of events," Lavrov said following a meeting with Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik.

Aleinik arrived in Moscow on May 15 for an official visit. It is his first visit to Moscow since he assumed office as his country's top diplomat in December.

The first Russia-Africa summit took place in Sochi from October 23-24, 2019. It was accompanied by the Russia-Africa economic forum. This year, according to the previous announcements, both the second summit and the economic forum are planned to be held in Saint Petersburg from July 26-29.