Moscow Hopes Berlin To Cooperate With Russia N Navalny Case - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 02:20 PM

Moscow hopes that Berlin will still adhere to its commitments under the international law and cooperate on the case of Alexey Navalny, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Frida

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Moscow hopes that Berlin will still adhere to its commitments under the international law and cooperate on the case of Alexey Navalny, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Friday.

Earlier in the day, the office of the Prosecutor General said it had received a response from Germany, but in it, Germany did not provide any answers and asked for more information from Russia, instead.

"Moscow expects Berlin to eventually adhere de facto to its commitments under the international law that are determined in The European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters of 1959 and begin substantial cooperation on the case of Navalny as the Article 9 of the Chemical Weapons Convention stipulates," Zakharova said in a statement.

Russia hopes that Berlin will not make this case artificially political, as it harms the Russian-German relationship, Zakharova said.

