UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Hopes Biden Administration Will Close Guantanamo Bay Military Prison

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 01:24 PM

Moscow Hopes Biden Administration Will Close Guantanamo Bay Military Prison

Moscow hopes that the administration of US President-elect Joe Biden will fulfill the promise to close the Guantanamo Bay military prison and bring to responsibility all those involved in mistreatment of prisoners, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Moscow hopes that the administration of US President-elect Joe Biden will fulfill the promise to close the Guantanamo Bay military prison and bring to responsibility all those involved in mistreatment of prisoners, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

"We express hope that the new US administration will live up to Washington's promises and immediately close the prison in Guantanamo; grant the people held there access to fair, independent and unbiased justice; hold necessary investigation; and bring all those guilty, including the people holding top offices, to responsibility for authorizing, conniving and begin involved in secret detention, arbitrary arrest, torture, mistreatment and extreme interrogation, including under the guise of terrorism fight," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Guantanamo All Top

Recent Stories

Moscow Slams Washington's Designation of Cuba as S ..

1 minute ago

Russia Poised to Register COVID-19 Vaccine Develop ..

1 minute ago

10 vehicles impounded, fine imposed over violation ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 claims 45 deaths, over 2,417 new corona c ..

1 minute ago

Opposition demands independent inquiry into countr ..

10 minutes ago

Lavrov, Zarif to Meet in Moscow on January 26 - Ru ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.