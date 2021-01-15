Moscow Hopes Biden Administration Will Close Guantanamo Bay Military Prison

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Moscow hopes that the administration of US President-elect Joe Biden will fulfill the promise to close the Guantanamo Bay military prison and bring to responsibility all those involved in mistreatment of prisoners, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

"We express hope that the new US administration will live up to Washington's promises and immediately close the prison in Guantanamo; grant the people held there access to fair, independent and unbiased justice; hold necessary investigation; and bring all those guilty, including the people holding top offices, to responsibility for authorizing, conniving and begin involved in secret detention, arbitrary arrest, torture, mistreatment and extreme interrogation, including under the guise of terrorism fight," Zakharova said at a briefing.