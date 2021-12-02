UrduPoint.com

Moscow Hopes Biden-Putin Talks To Take Place In Coming Days - Russian Diplomat

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:10 PM

Moscow Hopes Biden-Putin Talks to Take Place in Coming Days - Russian Diplomat

MAGADAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Moscow hopes the talks between Russian President Vladimir and US President Joe Biden will take place in the coming days, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"We would like to hope that the contact between the two presidents will take place in the coming days.

I must say right away that the date has not yet been agreed upon. There are difficulties in aligning the calendars of the two leaders, but the contact is very necessary, we have multiplying problems," Ryabkov told the Channel One broadcaster.

The situation in Europe to be on the talks' agenda, the diplomat said, adding that Russia and the US lack mutual understand on the deescalation of the situation in Europe and the talks may change the situation.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Vladimir Putin May

Recent Stories

Climate change in Pakistan By Farrukh Shahbaz Warr ..

Climate change in Pakistan By Farrukh Shahbaz Warraich

2 minutes ago
 Teachers’ protest continue outside the parliamen ..

Teachers’ protest continue outside the parliament in Islamabad

13 minutes ago
 India seek clarity on South Africa tour with Omicr ..

India seek clarity on South Africa tour with Omicron spread:Virat Kohli

15 seconds ago
 Mumbai's surprise rain no excuse for New Zealand - ..

Mumbai's surprise rain no excuse for New Zealand - Southee

17 seconds ago
 Chief Minister KP awards Rs. 0.2m for Asian Tennis ..

Chief Minister KP awards Rs. 0.2m for Asian Tennis Singles & Doubles winner Hamz ..

18 seconds ago
 Targets of RED vaccination drive phase-II to be ac ..

Targets of RED vaccination drive phase-II to be achieved: Commissioner

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.