Moscow Hopes Biden-Putin Talks to Take Place in Coming Days - Russian Diplomat

MAGADAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Moscow hopes the talks between Russian President Vladimir and US President Joe Biden will take place in the coming days, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"We would like to hope that the contact between the two presidents will take place in the coming days.

I must say right away that the date has not yet been agreed upon. There are difficulties in aligning the calendars of the two leaders, but the contact is very necessary, we have multiplying problems," Ryabkov told the Channel One broadcaster.

The situation in Europe to be on the talks' agenda, the diplomat said, adding that Russia and the US lack mutual understand on the deescalation of the situation in Europe and the talks may change the situation.