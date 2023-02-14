UrduPoint.com

Moscow Hopes Bolivian President Will Visit Russia In 2023 - Russian Ambassador

Moscow hopes that Bolivian President Luis Arce will pay an official visit to Russia this year, Russian Ambassador Mikhail Ledenev told Sputnik

"We have an important visit of President Arce on agenda, he has an invitation from Russia. We hope that this visit will take place over the course of this year," the ambassador said.

The diplomat stated that the Russian-Bolivian relations had been positively developing in recent times.

"Bolivia is one of our key partners and allies in Latin America. Over the past year, there was a significant community of our positions in international organizations.

Bolivia abstained or voted against initiatives and resolutions against Russia and in some cases expressed support for our candidates for different positions in international organizations," Ledenev added.�

The ambassador also recalled that earlier in the year, Arce held a meeting with Russian upper house chairwoman Valentina Matvienko during which she proposed launching an intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between the two states.

