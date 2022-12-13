Moscow Hopes China, India Will Avoid Escalation After Recent Incidents - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Moscow expects that a serious escalation between India and China after the recent incidents at the border will be avoided, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Tuesday.

"We hope that it (escalation) will be avoided," Rudenko said on the sidelines of the Valdai Discussion Club.

On Monday, an Indian Defense Ministry source told Sputnik that several soldiers were injured in a clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the state of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. Shortly after the incident, both Indian and Chinese PLA Commanders held a meeting to restore peace along the so-called Line of Actual Control, which serves as a bilateral border formally lacking since the 1962 war.