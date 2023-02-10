BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Russia is looking forward to the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping this year, and there is no doubt that a solid package of bilateral agreements will be prepared for the visit, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov has told Sputnik.

"All I can say is that the coming year is going to be very fruitful for mutual visits," the ambassador said when asked about bilateral visits at the top level.

He noted that "for many years we have a practice of mutual annual visits of heads of state, and last year was no exception," as Russian President Vladimir Putin visited China and took part in the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games.

Accordingly, "in order of priority, this year we can expect the president of China to come to us, a corresponding invitation was made on December 30 during the teleconferencing of our leaders," Morgulov said.

"We very much expect such a visit to take place. We are looking forward to the visit of the chairman of the People's Republic of China to Russia. Indeed, this visit is intended to be a major event in our bilateral relations. I have not the slightest doubt that a solid package of various bilateral agreements and arrangements will be prepared for the visit, which would give a powerful impetus to the development of the entire complex of relations between Russia and China," the ambassador said.