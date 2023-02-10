UrduPoint.com

Moscow Hopes China's Leader To Visit Russia This Year - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2023 | 05:50 AM

Moscow Hopes China's Leader to Visit Russia This Year - Ambassador

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Russia is looking forward to the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping this year, and there is no doubt that a solid package of bilateral agreements will be prepared for the visit, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov has told Sputnik.

"All I can say is that the coming year is going to be very fruitful for mutual visits," the ambassador said when asked about bilateral visits at the top level.

He noted that "for many years we have a practice of mutual annual visits of heads of state, and last year was no exception," as Russian President Vladimir Putin visited China and took part in the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games.

Accordingly, "in order of priority, this year we can expect the president of China to come to us, a corresponding invitation was made on December 30 during the teleconferencing of our leaders," Morgulov said.

"We very much expect such a visit to take place. We are looking forward to the visit of the chairman of the People's Republic of China to Russia. Indeed, this visit is intended to be a major event in our bilateral relations. I have not the slightest doubt that a solid package of various bilateral agreements and arrangements will be prepared for the visit, which would give a powerful impetus to the development of the entire complex of relations between Russia and China," the ambassador said.

Related Topics

Russia China Visit Vladimir Putin December Olympics Event All Top Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Hope Probe to move to new Mars orbit and observe D ..

Hope Probe to move to new Mars orbit and observe Deimos

4 hours ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to feature 18 ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to feature 18 of world&#039;s top 20 female ..

4 hours ago
 Bunkering supply operations saw 30% growth in 2022 ..

Bunkering supply operations saw 30% growth in 2022: DMCA Executive Director

4 hours ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation with German State of Sa ..

DEWA discusses cooperation with German State of Saxony

5 hours ago
 QCC adopts Abu Dhabi Technical Specifications for ..

QCC adopts Abu Dhabi Technical Specifications for Active Workplaces

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority to host IESBA b ..

Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority to host IESBA board meeting

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.