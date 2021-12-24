UrduPoint.com

Moscow Hopes Constitutional Reform Will Allow Belarus To Consolidate Society - Diplomat

Fri 24th December 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Moscow hopes that Belarus' constitutional reform will modernize the republic's political system and consolidate the society, Aleksey Polishchuk, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's second CIS department, told Sputnik.

Minsk announced on Thursday that Belarus would begin a nationwide discussion on the coutnry's new constitution draft next week. Belarus is preparing its new constitution, which will be voted on by the people in a referendum, which is expected no later than February 2022.

"As for the constitutional reform in Belarus, we expect that it will modernize the political structure of the country and consolidate the Belarusian society. The country's authorities are making great efforts to this. They do everything to ensure that the transformations are carried out within the legal framework," Polishchuk said.

Moscow also hopes that the referendum in Belarus will be held as openly as possible and will give citizens the opportunity to freely express their will, he added.

