UrduPoint.com

Moscow Hopes Culprits Of Assassination Attempt On Head Of Russian House In CAR Be Caught

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Moscow Hopes Culprits of Assassination Attempt on Head of Russian House in CAR Be Caught

Moscow expects that those responsible for the assassination attempt on the head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic (CAR) Dmitry Sytyi will be determined and punished, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Moscow expects that those responsible for the assassination attempt on the head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic (CAR) Dmitry Sytyi will be determined and punished, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"We strongly condemn this criminal action, which clearly aims to hinder the activities of the 'Russian House' in Bangui, and more broadly, to harm the successful development of friendly relations between our two countries. We hope that as a result of a prompt investigation by the competent authorities of the car, those responsible for organizing and committing this atrocity will be determined and will be punished," the statement said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Car Bangui Central African Republic Criminals

Recent Stories

Industrial growth leads to economic development: G ..

Industrial growth leads to economic development: Governor

6 minutes ago
 Shakir Dawar assumes charge as CPO

Shakir Dawar assumes charge as CPO

6 minutes ago
 US National Security Advisor Praises Japan's New N ..

US National Security Advisor Praises Japan's New National Security, Defense Stra ..

6 minutes ago
 Foreign students' hostel to be set up at Universit ..

Foreign students' hostel to be set up at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

8 minutes ago
 Senate passes resolution to felicitate Qatar for s ..

Senate passes resolution to felicitate Qatar for successfully hosting 'FIFA Worl ..

8 minutes ago
 APS tragedy united nation against menace of terror ..

APS tragedy united nation against menace of terrorism: Muqam

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.