Moscow Hopes Culprits of Assassination Attempt on Head of Russian House in CAR Be Caught

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Moscow expects that those responsible for the assassination attempt on the head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic (CAR) Dmitry Sytyi will be determined and punished, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"We strongly condemn this criminal action, which clearly aims to hinder the activities of the 'Russian House' in Bangui, and more broadly, to harm the successful development of friendly relations between our two countries. We hope that as a result of a prompt investigation by the competent authorities of the car, those responsible for organizing and committing this atrocity will be determined and will be punished," the statement said.