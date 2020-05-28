Moscow Hopes Dutch Judges to Order Extra Expert Examinations in MH17 Crash Probe

Moscow hopes that judges in the Netherlands will pay attention to the drawbacks of the probe into the deadly crash of the MH17 flight in eastern Ukraine including the failure to properly study Ukraine's role and order additional inspections, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's First European Department has said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Moscow hopes that judges in the Netherlands will pay attention to the drawbacks of the probe into the deadly crash of the MH17 flight in eastern Ukraine including the failure to properly study Ukraine's role and order additional inspections, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's First European Department has said in an interview with Sputnik.

Aleksey Paramonov slammed the probe by the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) as "politicized, biased and one-sided," noting that the JIT was showing a selective approach, trying to prove Russia's alleged involvement.

"The international investigation rushed to transfer materials to court without even completing the probe. The first hearings were held in March, they were procedural by nature. We hope that judges will pay attention to the drawbacks of investigators' work, thoroughly countercheck proofs provided by them, and order additional� expert examinations," Paramonov said.

He also accused the JIT of failing to properly investigate Ukraine's role in the deadly 2014 crash, which claimed almost 300 lives.

"We have repeatedly expressed our surprise with the fact that materials, which we provide, are either ignored or declared falsified.

At the same time, materials from questionable sources were adduced without any questions, including materials provided by Ukraine, which is certainly an interested party. No proper investigation has been conducted into Ukraine's role in the MH17 flight crash due to Ukrainian authorities' failure to close the air space for civilian planes flights over the zone of armed conflict," Paramonov added.

Despite not being a party to litigation, Russia closely follows how the rights of Russian defendants are respected, the diplomat noted.

Russia attaches great importance to the trilateral consultations with Australia and the Netherlands, and believes that talks will continue, the Foreign Ministry official stressed.

"I am sure that work in this format will continue. We attach great importance to these consultations and hope they will enable us to better explain to the Australian and Dutch sides our view of what happened with the MH17 flight," Paramonov added.

The hearings in the MH17 crash case will resume on June 8 in the Dutch Schiphol Judicial Complex not far from Amsterdam. Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko are defendants in the case