Moscow Hopes EU Will Not Impose Sanctions Affecting Int'l Financial System - Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2022 | 12:25 PM

Moscow hopes that the EU will not introduce anti-Russian sanctions that will affect the international financial system, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said in an interview with Sputnik

Brussels has recently pledged severe economic sanctions against Russia in the event of an attack on Ukraine.

"We hope that, unlike Washington's approach regarding sanctions, which is devoid of any adequacy, prudence will, after all, prevail in Brussels and the use of such restrictive measures, which would primarily affect the stability of the international financial system itself, as well as the restoration of the global economy and the ability to meet the sustainable development goals in a timely manner will not happen," Pankin said.

