Moscow Hopes Europe Will Avoid Confrontation With Russia, Belarus - Lavrov

Wed 10th November 2021 | 03:58 PM

Moscow hopes that Europe will not allow itself to be dragged into a confrontation with Russia and Belarus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, commenting on Poland's statements on the migration crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Moscow hopes that Europe will not allow itself to be dragged into a confrontation with Russia and Belarus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, commenting on Poland's statements on the migration crisis.

Commenting on the current situation at the border with Belarus, Warsaw said that it reminds the events of 1939, adding that the Polish security forces deployed at the border are the first front line.

"I really hope that responsible Europeans ... will show their will and will not allow themselves to be dragged into an endless spiral (of confrontation), which is very, very dangerous," Lavrov said.

