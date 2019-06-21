(@imziishan)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Moscow hopes that agreement will be reached to use the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) mechanism for servicing Iran 's oil transactions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday.

"Common efforts are required, and much depends on Europeans. I still hope that agreement will be reached to use the INSTEX mechanism for servicing oil transactions," he said.