MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Russia hopes for the settlement of the situation in Lebanon and supports the government 's calls for a dialogue with the protest movement, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

The Lebanese cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Saad Hariri, resigned on October 29 after 13 days of mass anti-government demonstrations. Hariri has been asked to perform his duties until the new government is formed. Lebanese President Michel Aoun has urged the society to unite in the fight against corruption and the authorities to restore the trust of the people.

"We note with satisfaction the confirmation by the Lebanese president of his readiness to accept and listen to the activists of the protest movement," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Moscow hopes for the success of the ongoing intense contacts between the parties to the conflict, who are seeking the "best solution to the current situation."

Such a solution should allow the forming of a new cabinet and the implementation of the necessary reforms aimed at solving the country's problems in the economy, finance and fight against corruption, Zakharova added.

She also warned against any forms of foreign interference in Lebanon's affairs, adding that only the Lebanese people should solve the country's problems.

Mass anti-government demonstrations began across Lebanon on October 17. Hundreds of thousands of people have participated in the protests, blocking almost all of the country's major highways. Meanwhile, banks and educational institutions across Lebanon have also remained closed during the unrest.

The protests in the country were sparked by the authorities' intent to introduce a tax on online calls, as well as poor economic conditions and low living standards. The plans for the additional levies have since been dropped, but the protests have continued. The unrest has resulted in the further deterioration of the economic situation.