Moscow Hopes for Further Improvement of Cooperation With Ankara - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) Moscow is counting on further improvement of mutually beneficial cooperation with Ankara and believes that Turkey and Russia can withstand Western pressure, Yuri Pilipson, Director of the Fourth European Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.

"Turkey is a major power, an influential regional player. In recent years, this country has been pursuing an independent trajectory on most issues in order to ensure, first of all, its own national interests. Such a principled approach, as already noted, contributes to the development of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation.

Of course, we look forward to its further improvement," Pilipson said.

He specified that Russia-Turkey cooperation has been developing particularly actively in recent years, with trade in 2022 amounting to over $62 billion.

"Not everyone in the world likes such effective interaction. Many in the West, unable to repeat our successes, choose to destroy what others have built. Apparently, such a destructive line with regard to Russian-Turkish relations will continue. However, I am confident that our Turkish colleagues and I will be able to resist the subversive efforts of hostile forces," Pilipson told Sputnik.