UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Hopes For 'New Beginning' In Relations With EU In Coming Years

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 11:10 AM

Moscow Hopes for 'New Beginning' in Relations With EU in Coming Years

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The Russian permanent representative to the European Union has expressed belief that relations with the bloc have all the chances to see a restart after the new leadership has taken helm in Brussels in early December.

"I am absolutely convinced that during a new EU institutional cycle, which began just 10 days ago, we can witness a 'new beginning' in our relations that, taking into account the experience we have already had, will be mature, wise and mutually respectful," Vladimir Chizhov said in a statement.

According to the diplomat, current Russian-EU relations cannot be described as normal, with EU sanctions slapped on Moscow in the wake of the 2014 Ukraine crisis being especially toxic for them. Many mechanisms of Russian-EU cooperation have been put on hold.

At the same time, Russia and the EU are still mutually dependent.

"Despite everything, the EU accounts for almost half of our country's trade; European businesses continue investing in its economy; Russians are breaking records in terms of obtaining Schengen visas; the implementation of numerous joint projects in culture, education and science continues; cross-border cooperation is consistently developing," Chizhov stated.

Brussels itself, the diplomat went on, is gradually realizing that the EU and Russia need each other to continue own development. Going ahead with the current "semi-frozen" interaction at the EU-Russia level would be therefore "shortsighted," especially when Moscow's bilateral dialogue with a number of European nations is gaining momentum, he said.

"One should not delude themselves: not a single significant international problem can be solved without Russia, and our objectives on the world stage are similar in many respects," Chizhov added.

In 2014, Russian-EU relations took a nosedive when Brussels imposed sanctions on Moscow over the Ukraine crisis. Europe, in particular, has made sanctions relief conditional on the implementation of the Minsk accords and has since been prolonging the restrictive measures every six months. Moscow has slammed the move, saying that is not party to the Donbas conflict, but a guarantor nation like France and Germany, and retaliated by imposing a food embargo on EU countries.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Education Moscow Russia Europe France European Union Germany Minsk Brussels Vladimir Putin Same December All

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 11 December 2019

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

National and Reserve Service Authority, Office of ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Gahwa Championships witness qualitative ..

10 hours ago

US blacklists former Malir SSP Rao Anwar for alleg ..

10 hours ago

Charter of New Alliance of Virtue / Full Text/

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.